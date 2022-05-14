ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a “potential threat” that they say involves violence at the...

www.wdtv.com

WTAP

Parkersburg Police: Man shot on Covert Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says a man is shot on Covert Street on Tuesday night. Chief Board says it happened at 9:35 p.m. on the 1500 block in an alley. He is still alive and being treated for a gunshot wound. There is no word yet on how badly he is hurt.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Man accused of trying to take officer’s gun during fight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man is accused of trying to take an officer’s gun during an altercation Tuesday afternoon. Officers were performing an undercover operation in Weston when they saw a man, later identified as Eric Groves, 39, and a woman arguing and walking toward Robert L. Bland Middle School, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in Parkersburg. He was traveling on Rt. 50 at speeds exceeding 100 mph before being apprehended near W. Pike Street, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to Sheriff Matheny,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

1 life-flighted after accident involving DOH truck

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been flown to the hospital following an accident involving a DOH dump truck in Preston County. The accident was called in just before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Mountaineer Highway and George Washington Highway, according to the Preston County 911 Center.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen charged with killing mother/father/brothers to transfer to adult facility

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A teenager accused of the quadruple murder of his mother, stepfather and two brothers will now be transferred to an adult facility during his trial. On Wednesday, Judge Ballard granted the State’s request to transfer Gavin Smith to South Central Regional Jail. In March, Smith’s first-degree murder charges were transferred to adult status […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Nettie man arrested on 3 counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A Nettie man is arrested on three counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts. According to Rainelle Police Chief JP Stevens, Elbert Bragg called Summit Community Bank in Rainelle three times on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The first call made was around 12:17 p.m. Stevens told 59News Bragg demanded to speak to […]
NETTIE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man sentenced to jail in connection with incident involving police officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been sentenced to jail in connection with an April 2021 incident where he lunged at police officers with a knife and was then shot. Denaul Dickerson, 34, was sentenced in Kanawha County court Tuesday. He previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of breaking and entering and two misdemeanors of brandishing and assault of a law officer.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Man accused of throwing hedge shears at another man

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Lewis County after officers said he fired shots and threw a large pair of hedge trimming shears at a man. Officers were dispatched to a home in Horner for a shots fired call on Friday, April 15 and spoke to several witnesses, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Star City man, father drowns in Monongahela River, police say

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A father of six died Friday, May 13 by drowning in the Monongahela River, police say. The Star City Chief of Police, Tom Varndell, confirms to 5 News that Rusty Shane Adams of Star City drowned while swimming in the river. A GoFundMe page is...
STAR CITY, WV
Lootpress

Man charged with child neglect in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This evening, May 16, 2022, deputies received complaints of a domestic incident and a motor vehicle accident on Laurel Creek Road. Upon arrival, deputies saw two vehicles that appeared to be in an accident, as well as people arguing in the roadway. A passenger in the car that was struck was in a relationship with the driver of the striking vehicle. Deputies recognized the parties involved as they had been attempting to serve a Domestic Violence Protective Order on the male. Also in the car that was hit were two juvenile children, one of which was the male’s own child.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday after officers said be beat and threatened a woman at her Marion County home. Officers responded to a domestic incident and spoke with a woman who was sitting on the porch of the home in a blanket, according to a criminal complaint.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested on Saturday after officers said he allowed a 12-year-old drive a car while in his care. Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver complaint in Clarksburg on Saturday and spoke to a woman who said she saw “two juveniles driving a white Chevy,” in a parking lot and down a hill, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County early Sunday morning. Crews arrived on scene just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday to the accident at the 138 mile marker on I-79, according to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Roadcheck kicks off today. It’s an effort to help keep drivers safe. Tuesday marked the first day of the international road check. The U.S. Canada and Mexico all participate in setting up checkpoints like one on I-68 outside Morgantown to inspect vehicles. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU School of Nursing accepting applications for Bridgeport Campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest campus of the West Virginia University School of Nursing, Bridgeport at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, is now accepting applications for its first cohort of students. “This is a truly unique partnership between WVU Medicine United Hospital Center and the WVU School of Nursing,”...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Local police turn on their lights for Operation Blue Sky

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Multiple local police departments drove through the Mid-Ohio Valley in a procession to honor and remember police officers who died in the line of duty Saturday night. It’s an annual MOV tradition that’s carried on for years. It’s called Operation Blue Sky. Washington...
MARIETTA, OH

