JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man out on a motorcycle ride Sunday morning was injured when he collided with an SUV that pulled out in front of him, police said. Rescue crews were called at 8:51 a.m. May 15, to the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, in eastern Jackson County, for a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO