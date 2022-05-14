ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Jury convicts Virginia family of forced labor conspiracy

By Associated Press
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWhMi_0feKMyyk00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says three members of a Virginia family have been found guilty of conspiring to coerce another family member to perform domestic services.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, says the three were convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit forced labor. Court records and evidence showed the victim was verbally assaulted and physically abused over 12 years.

The victim is a native of Pakistan who married into the family.

She had temporary immigration status in the U.S., but prosecutors say one of the defendants took her immigration documents and also threatened her with deportation if she didn’t obey their demands.

Comments / 2

Related
truecrimedaily

Mom, 2 sons found guilty of 'modern-day equivalent to slavery' by forcing labor on son’s wife

RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- A woman and two of her sons were convicted last week on charges relating to forced labor and domestic servitude. According to the Department of Justice, a jury found Zahida Aman, Mohammad Nauman Chaudhri, and Mohammad Rehan Chaudhri guilty of conspiracy to commit forced labor. Aman was also convicted of forced labor and domestic servitude, while Rehan Chaudhri was found guilty of forced labor.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Virginia is building a comprehensive strategy of inclusion in state government employment practices

RICHMOND, VA – On May 17, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Virginia state government has implemented an alternative hiring process for individuals with disabilities, serving as a model for inclusive employment practices. The process embeds the employment of individuals with differing abilities as part of standard hiring policy and the state work culture.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC12

Woman pleads guilty to $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Midlothian woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme. According to court documents, Sadie Mitchell, 30, and a co-conspirator filed at least 20 fake unemployment applications to the Virginia Employment Commission using inmates’ information. “Among the false information included in these...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Virginia Mercury

The federal rescue plan helped rural Virginia. Why not make parts of it permanent?

By Anita Royston In early 2021, rural communities like Pittsylvania County were struggling. A full year of the pandemic had taken its toll on us — some schools were still closed, health care costs were still going up, many people couldn’t return to work, and even more were struggling to make ends meet. The American […] The post The federal rescue plan helped rural Virginia. Why not make parts of it permanent? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Deportation#U S#Ap
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia State Trooper-Pilot temporarily blinded with laser pointer during statewide manhunt

The pilot of the aircraft was surveying the area just before 11 p.m. when he was temporarily blinded by someone pointing a laser pointer from the ground in Crewe. State police said the pilot regained vision several minutes later, and with the help of his co-pilot, the two were able to identify the source of the laser and provide state troopers with an exact location and address.
CREWE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers dodge questions on whether budget might include new policy on skill games

Budget leaders in the Virginia General Assembly won’t say if they’re considering changing the state’s contested ban on slots-like skill machines through the budget, despite that possibility already convincing a judge to order a lengthy delay in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban. Last month, lawyers challenging the ban as unconstitutional pointed to the […] The post Virginia lawmakers dodge questions on whether budget might include new policy on skill games appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Metro News

Berkeley sheriff among those waiting on Title 42 ruling

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The daily crossing of illegal immigrants along the southern border has become a topic of debate among national lawmakers but what ultimately happens with Title 42 will likely impact West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and drug enforcement. That Trump-era measure keeps asylum-seekers on the Mexican side...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
cbs17

Man with stun gun steals cases of cigarettes in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are looking for the man responsible for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven over the weekend. Officers responded to the store in the 6000 block of Godwin Boulevard Saturday around 7 a.m. and spoke with a store employee who witnessed the robbery. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy