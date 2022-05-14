ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Limestone County

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is dead after a wreck just west of Athens Saturday afternoon.

72-year-old Pedro C. Ceja Sr. of Athens was fatally injured in the crash, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Portion of WB Governors Drive could be closed for 8 hours after deadly wreck

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

ALEA said the two-vehicle crash happened at 1:40 p.m. near Blackburn Road and U.S 72 about seven miles west of Athens.

All lanes of U.S 72 near Blackburn Road are closed and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating.

