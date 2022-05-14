One dead after two-vehicle crash in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is dead after a wreck just west of Athens Saturday afternoon.

72-year-old Pedro C. Ceja Sr. of Athens was fatally injured in the crash, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

ALEA said the two-vehicle crash happened at 1:40 p.m. near Blackburn Road and U.S 72 about seven miles west of Athens.

All lanes of U.S 72 near Blackburn Road are closed and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.