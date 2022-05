Alcohol may be a factor in a crash that left a woman dead and two men injured. Police say the Saginaw men, ages 52 and 36, were heading south on M-66 near Hall Rd. in Ionia County on motorcycles around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15. A 53-year-old Ionia County woman was a passenger on one of the bikes. The riders stopped to make a left turn into a private drive when they were struck from behind by a Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 34-year-old Ionia man. Police say the man may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO