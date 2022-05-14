ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Arrest warrant issued for woman in fatal stabbing of man

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman in the stabbing death of a man in New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday. Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second degree murder in the...

www.boston.com

