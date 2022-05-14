ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A small plane crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

By The Associated Press
MIAMI — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said in a statement. The plane burst into flames after crashing.

Two people aboard the plane were taken to a trauma center and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The department said Miami-Dade Police would provide information on the sixth patient. The Miami-Dade Police public information office didn't answer multiple calls, and a recording said a voice mailbox hadn't been set up.

Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft became engulfed in flames.

CBS Miami

Miami Air Traffic Controller Narciso Torres Identified As Person Who Died In Haulover Plane Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami air traffic controller Narciso Torres has been identified as the person who died when a small plane struck an SUV as it crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge early Saturday afternoon. “This is a terrible tragedy that has sent shock waves throughout our NATCA family,” NATCA President Rich Santa said. “Our hearts go out to Narciso’s wife, Jennifer, his entire family, and the many fellow Union brothers and sisters that loved him so much and are now dealing with an unspeakable loss. Narciso touched so many people with his warmth and kindness, both within NATCA, in the facilities...
CBS Miami

Jeep Driver Issued Citations, Not Charged, In Deadly Rickenbacker Causeway Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No charges have been filed in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Police said a man and woman on bicycles were struck and killed by the driver of a Jeep. 30 p.m. Police said the driver remained on the scene and questioned. He was not arrested but was issued several citations for the accident. The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it’s not the first time this type of accident has happened. In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.
NBC Miami

Infant Killed in Crash, Miami-Dade Officer Injured Shutting Down Turnpike

An infant was killed and several others including a police officer were injured in an early-morning crash Sunday on the Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on the Turnpike in the area of Quail Roost Drive and involved a Toyota sedan and a Ford sedan that were both traveling in the northbound lanes.
Click10.com

Woman killed in Miami Gardens late night shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened on the 3200 block of Northwest 197th Street just before midnight on Saturday. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert and after canvassing the area, they found a woman who had been shot.
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 22-year-old woman who went missing in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing from the Brickell neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 22-year-old Caitlin Acosta was last seen Sunday. She stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and blonde...
CBS Miami

Second Person Charged After Dozens Of Balloons Were Popped, Dumped In Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second person has been charged after dozens of balloons were popped onboard a large yacht docked within the Bayshore Landing marina. Martina Gaspoz, 26, has been charged with willful disregard for the environment, a felony. The man accused of dumping balloons, David Torres-Bocanegra, is also facing a felony charge. (Courtesy of @mmgoutboarddivision) The man who rented the boat for a wedding proposal says he had no idea about the balloon incident. Gaspoz was spotted popping/deflating 50 balloons on the yacht which were then illegally dumped in the bay, according to her arrest report. During questioning, Gaspoz reportedly told police she assisted Torres-Bocanegra in removing the balloons. She said when the charter ended, she left the boat and then saw a news crew filming and saw the spent balloons in the water. Gaspoz said she felt ashamed of what they had done after looking at the social media posts, according to the arrest report. “Balloons are horrible for our environment. They often look like jellyfish floating in the water, sea turtles eat them,” Debris Free Oceans Co-Founder Caiti Waks explained. Recently, over 1,500 balloons were recovered in a cleanup operation at Biscayne National Park.
