‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ march held in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 100 people showed up for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march in Greensboro on Saturday.

The march is happening ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in response to the now infamously leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Roe vs. Wade is, of course, the landmark case that made abortion legal on a federal level and heavily restricted individual states’ ability to legislate on abortion.

NC representatives take stances on Roe v. Wade as Supreme Court leak calls abortion rights into question

Participants in Saturday’s march include a pastor who described themselves as once being pro-life, but they are now pro-choice after seeing what women go through when deciding to have an abortion.

Other notable participants include a woman who stated she was marching to protect the rights of her grandchildren. She says she does not want them to live in a world where an illegal and unsafe abortion is their only option to terminate a pregnancy.

Many others rallied together and spoke to the crowd about their beliefs during the event.

FOX8 reached out to the Triad Coalition For Life for comment on Saturday’s march. They stated that they were not doing any interviews about Saturday’s events.

The march lasted from 12 p.m.-to-3 p.m. at the Government Plaza on 110 South Greene Street.

Comments / 3

Jerry Hill
4d ago

if they said that before sex they wouldn't be a problem. If you made better decisions you might not need an abortion.

Bellum Commandc
4d ago

probably the same people that were telling everyone to get the jab or loose ya job 🤦‍♂️

