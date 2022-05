A man asleep behind the wheel of a parked car in Fairfield County was busted with an illegal weapon when officers went to check on his well-being, police said. In New Canaan, officers investigating a motor vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at the intersection of Cherry Street and East Avenue were approached by a pedestrian who advised them of a person asleep in a car on Burtis Avenue.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO