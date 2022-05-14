ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police share photo of car wanted in hit and run crash in Portage Park neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for white SUV in connection with a hit...

www.fox32chicago.com

CBS Chicago

Car stolen with 3-year-old inside in Oak Park, found 15 minutes later

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A car was stolen with a child inside Tuesday evening in Oak Park. At 7:35 p.m., the owner of a car called police and reported parking the car and leaving it running at Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue – with the 3-year-old inside. Someone stole the car, but it was located within 15 minutes in then 200 block of Madison Street, with the child inside, Oak Park police said. The child was safely returned to their parent, police said. No one is custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling (708) 434-1636, or going to www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged with attempted carjacking in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested around 1:41 p.m. less than an hour after police said he tried to steal a vehicle from a 37-year-old man in the 1500 block of East Harper Court, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire erupts at Chicago hot dog stand across from Little Village school

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted just steps away from a Little Village elementary school. Just after 3 p.m., gunfire was exchanged near 23rd Place and Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, which is located across the street from Finkl Academy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two friends share horrifying experience of being carjacked in Homewood gas station

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men recently went on a carjacking spree in the south suburbs – first carjacking two other men, and then a woman with children inside the car. Afterward, the suspects took police on a high-speed chase through Northwest Indiana before one of them jumped off a bridge just to get away. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to the two friends who were the carjackers' victims – and who described a harrowing and horrifying ordeal. They managed to escape without physical injury despite having guns pointed right at them. Kendall Knight and Khalil Newson are close...
HOMEWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thieves break in, steal goods from West Loop business

CHICAGO - Two people broke in and stole merchandise from a business Wednesday morning in Chicago's West Loop. The pair smashed the front window of a business around 4:12 a.m. in the 700 block of West Randolph Street, police said. They stole merchandise and money from inside before fleeing westbound...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teens charged with carjacking Chicago rideshare drivers at gunpoint

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in the armed carjackings of a pair of rideshare drivers on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were identified by police as the suspects who took a 26-year-old rideshare driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday in the 5600 block of South Indiana Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Cottage Grove, 79th Street Among Streets Proposed For Bus Improvements

HYDE PARK — Express bus routes along the south lakefront and other major South Side bus corridors could be in line for upgrades under a new Chicago Transit Authority plan. Better Streets for Buses proposes a network of streets to get bus-friendly improvements. It also includes a “toolbox” of improvements, which would be implemented as needed along major thoroughfares.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot 8 times in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot eight times Monday night on Chicago's South Side, and he transported himself to the hospital in stable condition. Around 6 p.m., police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Maryland Street in the Chatham neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. The 35-year-old was traveling northbound around 10:24 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue when he was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Loretto Hospital where he was...
CHICAGO, IL

