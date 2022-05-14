Chicago police share photo of car wanted in hit and run crash in Portage Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon while driving on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:30 p.m., police say the victim was driving in the 6800 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. The man sustained gunshot wounds to...
Just before 2 a.m. on May 6, Chicago police dispatchers notified patrol officers that a GPS tracker had located a stolen BMW on Northerly Island, just east of Soldier Field. The car had been taken from an armed robbery victim in Lakeview the night before. Police found the car on...
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A car was stolen with a child inside Tuesday evening in Oak Park. At 7:35 p.m., the owner of a car called police and reported parking the car and leaving it running at Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue – with the 3-year-old inside. Someone stole the car, but it was located within 15 minutes in then 200 block of Madison Street, with the child inside, Oak Park police said. The child was safely returned to their parent, police said. No one is custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling (708) 434-1636, or going to www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested around 1:41 p.m. less than an hour after police said he tried to steal a vehicle from a 37-year-old man in the 1500 block of East Harper Court, police said.
CHICAGO - Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted just steps away from a Little Village elementary school. Just after 3 p.m., gunfire was exchanged near 23rd Place and Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, which is located across the street from Finkl Academy.
It was a chaotic afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, as a person was killed in a shooting in Back of the Yards, while a police officer was injured after a carjacker sped away from another scene in West Englewood. According to Chicago police, the incident began in the 5100...
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A 39-year-old Lansing man working as a tow-truck driver was found guilty Wednesday morning of fatally shooting the driver of a semitrailer following an apparent road rage altercation in 2017. Shortly before 5 p.m. on April 21, 2017, Anthony Tillmon and the victim — 43-year-old Eduardo...
HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men recently went on a carjacking spree in the south suburbs – first carjacking two other men, and then a woman with children inside the car. Afterward, the suspects took police on a high-speed chase through Northwest Indiana before one of them jumped off a bridge just to get away. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to the two friends who were the carjackers' victims – and who described a harrowing and horrifying ordeal. They managed to escape without physical injury despite having guns pointed right at them. Kendall Knight and Khalil Newson are close...
CHICAGO - Two people broke in and stole merchandise from a business Wednesday morning in Chicago's West Loop. The pair smashed the front window of a business around 4:12 a.m. in the 700 block of West Randolph Street, police said. They stole merchandise and money from inside before fleeing westbound...
CHANNAHON, Ill. - A Minooka man was arrested after a fight broke out at a Mexican restaurant in suburban Channahon. Shortly before 3 p.m., police responded to the El Burrito Loco restaurant at 27025 West Eames Street for a report of a fight between two groups with multiple people. When...
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in the armed carjackings of a pair of rideshare drivers on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were identified by police as the suspects who took a 26-year-old rideshare driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday in the 5600 block of South Indiana Avenue, officials said.
HYDE PARK — Express bus routes along the south lakefront and other major South Side bus corridors could be in line for upgrades under a new Chicago Transit Authority plan. Better Streets for Buses proposes a network of streets to get bus-friendly improvements. It also includes a “toolbox” of improvements, which would be implemented as needed along major thoroughfares.
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot eight times Monday night on Chicago's South Side, and he transported himself to the hospital in stable condition. Around 6 p.m., police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Maryland Street in the Chatham neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain.
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. The 35-year-old was traveling northbound around 10:24 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue when he was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Loretto Hospital where he was...
