MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is sharing her story of childhood trauma and her mission to help others before it’s too late. “When I was molested and was trying to deal with pleasing everybody in my family, or outside my family, church, friends,” said Marlisha Applewhite. “A lot of that drew me into a deep, deep, deep depression.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO