ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins profess optimism going into Game 7 against Rangers

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5lx9_0feKKAMC00
A suspected head injury has sidelined Penguins forward Sidney Crosby since Wednesday.

Sidney Crosby made his highly anticipated return on Saturday.

To practice.

An optional practice.

That was limited in duration.

And had about as much contact as a Sadie Hawkins dance.

But he was on the ice, doing whatever he can to recover from a suspected head injury.

And considering how rotten the previous four days have been for the Penguins, seeing their captain darting, surging and flying with purpose on their practice rink in Cranberry provided a much-needed boost for a squad that is one loss away from its season coming to an abrupt end.

“Sid’s Sid,” Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter said. “He’s a leader on and off the ice. He’s a calming presence in the room.

“We’ll see what happens.”

What has failed to happen to this point is a fourth win by the Penguins in their best-of-seven first-round playoff series with the New York Rangers.

They had staked a 3-1 series lead before dropping identical 5-3 losses in Game 5 (on Wednesday at New York’s Madison Square Garden) and Game 6 (on Friday at PPG Paints Arena).

In addition to the score, one common theme in each of those results was the absence of Crosby. Injured midway through Game 5, Crosby did not finish that contest and was a scratch for Game 6.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan stopped short of offering any kind of status for Crosby with regards to Sunday’s Game 7 in New York and labeled him “day to day.”

Sullivan did, however, offer a somewhat uncharacteristically upbeat assessment of what Crosby’s presence in Saturday’s practice meant.

“He’s in good spirits,” Sullivan said. “He’s in a good place. He’s doing his very best to get himself back and ready as quickly as he can. We’ll see how that process goes. I think anytime he’s on the ice, I think it’s good for our team, it’s good for our players, it’s good for our morale, and that’s certainly a boost for our guys.”

Presumably, that optimism can be applied to ailing goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Rickard Rakell, as well, considering both also participated in Saturday’s practice.

Jarry, who has been sidelined since suffering a right foot injury April 14, appeared to handle most of the shots in practice, while reserve goaltenders Alex D’Orio and Louis Domingue — the latter of whom has played in all six games so far this series — were primarily spectators.

Rakell has not played since suffering a suspected head injury in Game 1 on May 3.

Sullivan also deemed Jarry and Rakell “day to day.”

The Penguins realize they are not guaranteed any more days past Sunday. That gravity is what makes a seven-game series appealing, particularly to the participants.

“It can be a bit of an emotional roller coaster,” Sullivan said. “There’s highs and lows, there’s ups and downs, there’s successes and disappointments. That’s the nature of playoff hockey. One of the challenges of going through it is trying to make sure that good or bad, you (have) the ability to hit the reset button and just get back to work and stay in the moment. There’s a reason it’s seven games. It’s the first team to win four. That’s where we’re at.

“Obviously, we were disappointed after (Friday) night. We thought we had a pretty solid effort. It didn’t go our way. But we’ve got to be able to move by it. We’ve got to get excited about the opportunity that we have in front of us.”

The Penguins profess optimism over their chances in Game 7.

A skeptic could suggest that’s false bravado. And a glass-half-full type might be buoyed by the incremental progress of Crosby, Jarry and Rakell.

No matter how that sentiment is generated, it’s simply a base requirement for success in a Game 7.

“It’s the only option,” defenseman Mike Matheson said after Game 6. “Either we feel sorry and come into the rink (Saturday) and kind of mope around and head off to New York. That doesn’t sound like a very fun option to me. I don’t think anybody in the dressing room feels that way. The only option is to just park what happened, regardless of how the games have gone.

“Game 7s are crazy games where anything can happen. It’s up to us to bring our best and see what happens.”

Notes: Injured forward Brian Boyle and defenseman Brian Dumoulin were absent from Saturday’s practice. Sullivan did not have an update on Boyle, who suffered an undisclosed injury during the first period of Game 6. Dumoulin has been sidelined since suffering an undisclosed ailment in Game 1. He continues to rehabilitate off the ice.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Sidney Crosby drops truth bomb on future of Penguins’ core after painful Game 7 loss to Rangers

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins had yet another early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after getting eliminated in the first round by the New York Rangers in a dramatic 4-3 overtime loss at Madison Square Garden Sunday night. That loss could end up being a symbolic bookmark for the Penguins franchise that may not parade a lineup that features Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, who’ve basically become Pittsburgh lifers in the NHL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Sidney Crosby unhappy with Penguins’ lowball contract offers to Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a major crossroads when it comes to the future, with multiple key players on expiring contracts and not much financial wiggle room to work with. The futures of certain key players are certainly in jeopardy, including Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust, who all could hit free agency this year. According to The Athletic’s Rob Rossi, during an appearance on 937 The Fan, the Penguins’ latest offers submitted to Letang and Malkin reportedly “did not sit well with” franchise legend and team captain Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2022-23

The Pittsburgh Penguins had their season ripped out of their hands by Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers in overtime on Sunday. The team battled all season long and overcame injury after injury, displaying a ‘next man up’ mentality throughout the entire regular season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
markerzone.com

PITTSBURGH'S SALARY CAP SITUATION LEADING TO TOUGH DECISIONS; CROSBY NOT PLEASED

As is the nature of the salary cap era of the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are under serious pressure to shed cap space. After a disappointing series defeat to the New York Rangers, the Penguins' offseason is sure to be a busy one. Per CapFriendly, they have a little over $32M coming off their books with the following NHL contracts expiring:
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

PENS COACH COMMENTS ON REPORT CROSBY WAS CLEARED TO PLAY GAME 6 BUT TEAM WOULDN'T LET HIM

It was a bit of a head scratcher when the report was made public. After the Pittsburgh Penguins were knocked out of the playoffs in game seven by the New York Rangers, a report from The Athletic's Rob Rossi stated star player Sidney Crosby was medically cleared to play game 6, but the team - specifically GM Ron Hextall - wouldn't let him due to concerns over his concussion history. Rossi made the statement while doing an interview with a local radio station.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Louis Domingue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#The New York Rangers
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins swept by Thunderbirds

Despite two goals by forward Sam Poulin, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ season came to an end on Sunday with a 7-6 home loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 3 of their Atlantic Division semifinal series at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre. Springfield swept the best-of-five series. Forward Filip Hallander...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY RELEASES HIS INTENTIONS FOR NEXT SEASON

Minnesota Wild goaltender and long-time veteran Marc-Andre Fleury released to the media some of his thoughts for next season. The Wild had their dreams crushed by the St. Louis Blues, even after being one of the favorites to go deep in the postseason. According to the Athletic's Michael Russo, Fleury...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Game Haus

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Predictions

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is officially in the books. It was an exciting round of playoff hockey in which five of the eight series needed to go all the way to game seven. The second round should offer even more exciting series as teams fight to make it to the conference finals. Here are predictions for the four series taking place in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
404
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy