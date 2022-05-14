WATCH: 2022 School Day at the K
Join KSHB 41 Weather's Gary Lezak, Lindsey Anderson, Wes Peery and Jeff Penner for fun science and weather experiments in front of thousands of students at the Kansas City Royals' Kauffman Stadium!
Join KSHB 41 Weather's Gary Lezak, Lindsey Anderson, Wes Peery and Jeff Penner for fun science and weather experiments in front of thousands of students at the Kansas City Royals' Kauffman Stadium!
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.https://www.kshb.com/
Comments / 0