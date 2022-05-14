ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WATCH: 2022 School Day at the K

By KSHB 41 News Staff
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago

Join KSHB 41 Weather's Gary Lezak, Lindsey Anderson, Wes Peery and Jeff Penner for fun science and weather experiments in front of thousands of students at the Kansas City Royals' Kauffman Stadium!

