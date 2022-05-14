4 missing Chicago children safely returned by father

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Four children were safely returned by their father after he allegedly hid them from family members in Chicago.

Brian Barajas, 38, was wanted for child abduction after allegedly intentionally hiding the children from his ex-girlfriend, who is the children’s mother, since January, Chicago police said.

The children, Breneah, 13, Destiny, 11, Jazmyne, 4, and Nathaniel, 2, were safely returned by their father, police said Saturday morning.

Brian Barajas is not in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2021. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram