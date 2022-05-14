ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: At least 10 people dead in mass shooting in Buffalo grocery store

By Lauren Barry
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

A gunman with a rifle and body armor opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reports after receiving confirmation from police.

Buffalo Police Department crews were on scene of a mass shooting at a grocery store Saturday, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said crews responded to a shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y., and that multiple people “have been struck by gunfire.”

As of 3:36 p.m. EST shooter is in custody, but motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area.

“I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz earlier Saturday . “Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

According to the Associated Press, unidentified law enforcement officials said the shooter killed at least 10 people before they were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
insideradio.com

Covering The Buffalo Shooting: ‘Get Ready, This Is Going To Be Chaotic.’

After a White gunman opened fire at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon, killing ten and wounding three others, Audacy “Newsradio 930” WBEN Buffalo went into wall-to-wall coverage that continued through most of the weekend. After getting a tip from a police source, Brand Manager Tim Wenger and morning news anchor Susan Rose arrived at the Tops market on Jefferson Ave. about 30 minutes after the massacre began. Inside Radio spoke with Wenger Monday afternoon about the station's quick response and evolving coverage.
BUFFALO, NY
wpsu.org

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

The Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect allegedly posted an apparent manifesto repeatedly citing 'great replacement' theory

A manifesto allegedly written and posted by the suspect in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that killed 10 people laid out specific plans to attack Black people and repeatedly cited the “great replacement" theory, the false idea that a cabal is attempting to replace white Americans with nonwhite people through immigration, interracial marriage and, eventually, violence.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Lockport

On May 12, 2022 at 12:52AM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Joe L. Crawford, 22 of Buffalo, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On May 12, 2022, Troopers stopped Crawford on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing Crawford, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Crawford was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Crawford recorded a .15% BAC.
LOCKPORT, NY
