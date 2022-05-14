Police: At least 10 people dead in mass shooting in Buffalo grocery store

A gunman with a rifle and body armor opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reports after receiving confirmation from police.

Buffalo Police Department crews were on scene of a mass shooting at a grocery store Saturday, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said crews responded to a shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y., and that multiple people “have been struck by gunfire.”

As of 3:36 p.m. EST shooter is in custody, but motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area.

“I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz earlier Saturday . “Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

According to the Associated Press, unidentified law enforcement officials said the shooter killed at least 10 people before they were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.