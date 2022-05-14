Gray Middle School Principal Missy Frana Visits Kiwanis Club Of Clermont

The Clermont Woman’s Club recently held a “Make A Difference Day”. Snack items were collected from CWC members and distributed to two police departments the sheriff’s department, eight fire rescue stations and the Clermont Maintenance Department. Co-chairmen, Jackie Josten and Pam Schmitz, along with Connie Carlson and Donna Antoniotti, delivered the goodies. Christine Hoyt also helped in assembling the bowls of snacks. A CWC member said, “it’s our way of saying thank you and you do make a difference to our South Lake Community. The Committee would also like to thank the members for their generous donations. You can be sure they were appreciated by the recipients”.
