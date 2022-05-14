Gray Middle School Principal Missy Frana Visits Kiwanis Club Of Clermont

The Clermont Woman’s Club recently held a “Make A Difference Day”. Snack items were collected from CWC members and distributed to two police departments the sheriff’s department, eight fire rescue stations and the Clermont Maintenance Department. Co-chairmen, Jackie Josten and Pam Schmitz, along with Connie Carlson and Donna Antoniotti, delivered the goodies. Christine Hoyt also helped in assembling the bowls of snacks. A CWC member said, “it’s our way of saying thank you and you do make a difference to our South Lake Community. The Committee would also like to thank the members for their generous donations. You can be sure they were appreciated by the recipients”.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO