Clermont, FL

Gray Middle School Principal Missy Frana Visits Kiwanis Club Of Clermont

 4 days ago

Clermont Historic Village New Chapel Dedication

Pictures and Article by Larry Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Minneola, the Clermont Historic Village has become a very special gem with plenty of exciting memories and a rich local history to share with every new generation. The newly built Grace Chapel is a replica of the original from the 1880s and will welcome small weddings, anniversaries and other celebrations of life by any group regardless of role or religious creed.
CLERMONT, FL
Real Life Christian Academy’s Terrific Kids for April

Dohnovan Knowles (4th Grade); Quinn McCarthy (3rdGrade); Elena Hill (3rd Grade); Angeline Van Romondt (5th Grade): Natalia Rodriguez (5th Grade); Liyana Engram (5th Grade);. Victoria Panek (PreK-3); Drake Martin (4th Grade); Molly Bebus (4th Grade); Charlotte Bebus (Kindergarten); Peyton Stocki (4th Grade); Grace Walker (2nd Grade); Ella Boop (1st Grade); Hunter Boop (PreK-4); Shivraj Lall (1st Grade). Not Pictured: Hope Nuriel (1st Grade)
CLERMONT, FL
Clermont High School Alumni Support Today’s Students

Submitted by Clermont Alumni (Kim Sams) The Clermont High School (CHS) Scholarship Fund announces its first scholarship recipients have completed their degrees, and awards two new scholarships at the 2022 CHS All Class Reunion. In the Spring of 2017, The CHS Alumni Scholarship Fund awarded its first $1,000 scholarships to...
CLERMONT, FL
Outstanding Career And Technical Students Recognized As New Inductees In The National Technical Honor Society

Eustis, FL: Outstanding Career and Technical Students at Lake Technical College were honored on May 9thas the newest inductees into the National Technical Honor Society, the honor society for Career & Technical Education (CTE). 58 students were inducted for membership based on their occupational skill development, academic achievement, and professional skills in Career & Technical training programs.
EUSTIS, FL
“Make A Difference Day” Hosted By The Clermont Woman’s Club

The Clermont Woman’s Club recently held a “Make A Difference Day”. Snack items were collected from CWC members and distributed to two police departments the sheriff’s department, eight fire rescue stations and the Clermont Maintenance Department. Co-chairmen, Jackie Josten and Pam Schmitz, along with Connie Carlson and Donna Antoniotti, delivered the goodies. Christine Hoyt also helped in assembling the bowls of snacks. A CWC member said, “it’s our way of saying thank you and you do make a difference to our South Lake Community. The Committee would also like to thank the members for their generous donations. You can be sure they were appreciated by the recipients”.
CLERMONT, FL
Lake County Board Chairman Sean Parks Invites Residents To Coffee And Conversation

Tavares – Lake County Board Chairman Sean Parks is inviting the public to attend Coffee & Conversation, an outreach meeting to be held on Friday, June 3 at 8 a.m. at Cheeser’s Palace Café, located at 707 W Montrose Street in Clermont. Meeting guests will also include Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, Lake County School Board Member Marc Dodd who represents District 3, and Clermont City Council Member Ebo Enstuah who represents District 4.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Highlights of The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club Monthly Meeting

Submitted by Clermont-Minneola Lions Club Member Nick Jones. The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club hosted Zone 4 inter-club meeting at their regular second Thursday monthly Club dinner meeting held at IHOP in Clermont. The Club awarded South Lake HS Senior, Emma Jeffries a $1,000 scholarship to attend UCF with her ultimate goal...
CLERMONT, FL
Villager who drank wine at country club arrested after sideswiping golf cart

A Villager who admitted she drank wine at a country club was arrested after sideswiping a golf cart. Elizabeth Williams Barry, 74, was driving a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV when she sideswiped a black 2012 Club Car golf cart at about 5 p.m. Monday on Pinellas Place near the Bonifay Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She initially claimed she had consumed a single glass of wine at the country club.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Lady Lake commissioner changes vote on apartments at Spanish Springs

The Lady Lake Commission has voted to reconsider apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square. Commissioner Ed Freeman on Monday called for his fellow commissioners to reconsider the topic at the June 6 meeting. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former...
LADY LAKE, FL
Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival Is Always Free, Fun And Fabulous! (June 4)

The Caribbean American Association of Lake County presents the Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival funding for scholarships and the Lake Steel Band each summer. The 9th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at Waterfront Park. This year’s 9-hour one-day festival will feature a jerk cook-off competition, live music, cultural entertainment, an expanded Kid’s Zone as well as Caribbean and American foods. This free festival is open to the entire community and will open at noon.
CLERMONT, FL
Toddler drowns in Winter Garden

Winter Garden police responded to a call Monday afternoon regarding a toddler drowning. The incident occurred on West Cypress Street, and the child was found in a retention pond behind the house. According to police, the caregiver went to the bathroom and could not locate the 18-month-old child afterward. The...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Full Eclipse Blood Moon Over Ocala

Check out this view of full eclipse blood moon from Sunday as seen over Ocala. Thanks to Phyllis Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Couple in The Villages sentenced after crashing into golf carts at town square

A Villages couple has been sentenced in a case in which their vehicle crashed into multiple golf carts after they had been drinking at a restaurant at town square. Laura Pamela Salter, 71, who lives at 2577 Privada Drive in the Village of Alhambra, was at the wheel of a black 2018 Nissan SUV in February when she crashed into three golf carts, pushing them from their parking spaces on Lakeshore Drive at Lake Sumter Landing. She put the SUV in reverse and sideswiped three more golf carts, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
THE VILLAGES, FL

