Crews put out ‘massive fire’ at Darlington County scrap metal recycling business

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews from across the Pee Dee put out a “massive fire” on Friday at a scrap metal recycling business in Darlington County.

Firefighters responded about 9 a.m. Friday to Darlington Shredding on Steel Mill Road, according to the Darlington County Fire District . There were no injuries and only limited damage to the businesses’ operations. Crews remained on the scene for several hours.

In addition to DCFD, firefighters from Darlington City, Hartsville, Palmetto Rural, Sardis-Timmonsville, Howe Springs and Cheraw assisted in getting the fire under control and extinguished. DCFD also thanked Darlington County E911, emergency management, EMS, and the detention and sheriff’s office for their help.

The American Red Cross also responded to provide food and drinks to firefighters, the DCFD said.





Photos: Hartsville Fire Department

No other information was immediately available.

