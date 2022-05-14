UPDATE: Three-car crash injures four on I-26
UPDATE 5:22 p.m.: According to Johnson city Public Information Officer Keisha Shoun, fire crews were responding to a smoking vehicle on I-26 near mile marker 14 at 3 p.m. when a three-car collision occurred in the same area shortly after.
Four people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was affected for around an hour and a half but all lanes are now reopened.
UPDATE: As of approximately 4:55 p.m. the wreck on Interstate 26 has been cleared.
GRAY, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – Westbound on Interstate 26 is currently closed near mile marker 14.2 due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation Traffic Map.
An indicator on the map says there has been a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 14.2.
The crash was reported at 3:19 p.m., according to the traffic map.
This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you more details as they arrive.
