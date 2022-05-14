ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Early voting begins in Cameron County for state, local elections

Harlingen voters cast their ballots on the last day of early voting Tuesday. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Early voting begins Monday for the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections.

Registered voters will be casting ballots in state and local races.

There will be 18 early voting locations across Cameron County. They will be open for only one week.

Democratic runoff races with local interest include state senator, state district representative, state board of education, justice of the peace and county commissioner seat.

The State Board of Education, District 2 race will be between Victor Perez and Pete Garcia. The State Senate District 27 race has Sara Stapleton Barrera going up against Morgan LaMantia. The State Rep. District 37 race will be between Ruben Cortez and Luis Villarreal Jr.

The Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 4 race has incumbent Gus Ruiz being challenged by J.V. Garcia and the race for Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Place 2 is between Elizabeth Garza and Cyndi Hinojosa.

Other Democratic runoffs for state offices include that of Lt. Governor between Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley; Attorney General between Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski; Comptroller of Public Accounts between Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. Dudding; and General Land Commissioner between Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg.

Republican runoff races of local interest are those for precinct chairs.

The Pct. 15 chair race is between Rosalinda Cantu and Stacy Slovak; the Pct. 46 race is between Luis H. Cavazos and Maria Estella Gomez and the Pct. 54 race is between Maggie Ozuna, Robert Camacho Jr., and Christian Alonzo Juarez.

Other Republican runoffs for state offices include Attorney General between George P. Bush and Ken Paxton; General Land Commissioner between Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley; and Railroad Commissioner between Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner.

In the July 19, 2020 primary runoff elections, a total of 13,458 early votes were cast. At that time there were runoffs for Cameron County sheriff, State Sen. District 27, 138th state District Court judge, and Cameron County Constable Pct. 1.

Early voting runs through Friday. Tuesday, May 24 is election day.

