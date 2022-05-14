Bucks watch party in Deer District canceled in wake of shootings

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans hoping to watch the Bucks in the Deer District on Sunday will need to change plans.

The Game 7 watch party, originally scheduled for May 15, is canceled in the wake of three shootings that occurred in and around the area Friday night. The Deer District announced the cancellation on its website .

RELATED: At least 20 injured in downtown Milwaukee shootings; curfew issued

At least 20 people were injured in the shootings, Milwaukee officials said. 11 people are in custody and a curfew was issued around the Deer District for people younger than 21 for Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement Saturday, the Bucks thanked local law enforcement for their efforts.

“The shootings that happened in downtown Milwaukee last night were horrific and we condemn this devastating violence,” the team said. “While these incidents took place outside of Deer District property, it clearly resonated with fans coming out of the arena and leaving the plaza.”

The team said the businesses in the district would remain open, but the party on the plaza will not take place.

The Bucks take on the Celtics at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in Boston. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.