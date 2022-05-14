Thressa Deur

The Dutch baseball team had to pull off some comeback magic, and did so to defeat Bondurant-Farrar on the road Tuesday by a 7-5 score. Pella was down by three runs after four innings, but tied the contest in the top of the 5th and added two more tallies in the 6th and 7th to earn the win. Jack Howard and Quinn Rhamy each had a pair of hits, and Tate Weesner earned the win in relief after four innings and 4 Ks. Pella is 2-0 on the season and hosts Centerville tonight at 7:30 p.m. for their home opener.

PELLA, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO