Thressa Deur

Celebration of Life for Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the First Assembly of God Church, 1700 W. 2nd Ave., Indianola. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and services will be held 11 a.m. following visitation to celebrate his life. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Visitation for Louise Ewing, 90, formerly of Knoxville, with her family present celebrating her life will be held on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville. Burial will be made in the Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville. Memorials may be given to Marion County Humane Society.
Visitation for Pauline Kooistra age 97 of Pella will be on Wednesday May 18th from noon-7:00pm at the Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home in Pella. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Memorials may be given to the Berean Baptist Church missionary fund.
A Celebration of Life for Robert Eugene “Pete” Taggart, age 88, of Knoxville will be Friday, May 20th at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville at 1:00pm. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A luncheon will take place at his home following services. The Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Richard’s family with services.
Eighteen members of the Central College men’s and women’s golf teams are making a memorable journey to the sport’s birthplace with a trip to Scotland May 23rd-June 1st. The Dutch will fly to Edinburgh next Monday, then spend four nights in historic St. Andrews and four in North Berwick. Opportunities for play include St. Andrews Links Eden Course, the Panmure Golf Club (men’s team only), the Crail Golfing Society Balcomie Course, Dunbar Golf Club, Gullane Golf Club No. 2 and the West Links at North Berwick Golf Club. The trip was originally slated for 2020 but was postponed due to the global pandemic.
Pleasantville’s baseball squad opened the season on the wrong side of the result, losing to Ankeny Christian 3-1. The Trojans opened the season struggling at the plate, surrendering 15 strikeouts at the plate. Jake DeJoode was the star on both sides of the plate. DeJoode finished one for three with an RBI double, and only surrendered three hits on the mound. With the loss, Pleasantville drops to 0-1 on the young season.
Members of the Indianola Community who want to honor American Military Personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces this Memorial Day can do so by attending the annual Indianola Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at the Warren County Administration Building, head south on Buxton to First Ave, then east to First St., turning south and crossing Highway 92 and traveling down until it reaches the IOOF Cemetery. Parade lineup begins at 9:30am, with the parade beginning at 10am, and a ceremony at the cemetery will take place after the parade is concluded.
The Knoxville FFA will hold their AG Olympics on Friday, May 20 at 6:45 pm outside of Knoxville High School at 1811 W Madison Street by the Greenhouse. Knoxville FFA Officers Marley Larson, Karlie Pettyjohn, and Audrey Whittenburg spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is our first time...
For the second consecutive year, the Pella Christian FFA hosted several elementary students from area Christian schools for an ag-venture day last week. Ellie Rethmeyer is the advisor of the P.C. FFA chapter, and says the event was meant to not only to get younger children excited about agriculture, but to showcase the many talents of the current high school group.
The Dutch baseball team had to pull off some comeback magic, and did so to defeat Bondurant-Farrar on the road Tuesday by a 7-5 score. Pella was down by three runs after four innings, but tied the contest in the top of the 5th and added two more tallies in the 6th and 7th to earn the win. Jack Howard and Quinn Rhamy each had a pair of hits, and Tate Weesner earned the win in relief after four innings and 4 Ks. Pella is 2-0 on the season and hosts Centerville tonight at 7:30 p.m. for their home opener.
Pella Christian FFA Ellie Rethmeyer and Chapter President Bethany DeBruin discuss an ag-venture day for youth and the academic year for their organization. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
The regular season of high school soccer ended for the Tulip City teams against each other, with Dutch domination in the showdowns Monday. The #13 Pella girls won 5-0 over Pella Christian, while the #8 Dutch defeated the Eagles boys 8-0. At Pella High School, the Dutch had a pair...
The Indianola girls golf team will compete for a shot at the state meet today at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines, while the Indians baseball team will get their home season started hosting the Railsplitters of Des Moines for their home opener. The Indians girls will face...
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate Rx at 114 W. Robinson Street in Knoxville on Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will have a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate...
The Pella baseball team came flying out of the gates Monday, dominating PCM 13-0 in the first summer sports competition of 2022. Jason Knox threw five no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts and hit a home run. Dutch batters drew 14 walks as well. Pella is 1-0 and takes on Bondurant-Farrar on the road this evening; PCM falls to 0-1 and hosts Newton Wednesday.
The Knoxville and Pella golf teams navigated a competitive district to qualify for the 2022 Class 3A state golf meet Monday. The Panthers edged the Dutch by one stroke to win the district championship, with the top three advancing to state, as Newton also qualified. All three teams were tied at 160 strokes each after nine-holes of scoring, and the Panthers finished at 321, Pella at 322, and Newton at 327.
The City of Indianola will be performing maintenance on the entry medians on Highway 65/69 throughout the day today, leading to the inside lanes to be closed as they are being worked on. Portions of the inside lanes will be closed from 9am until 3pm, and the city urges caution and patience to all commuters during the construction time.
The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad fell to North Mahaska on Tuesday 14-4. For the second straight game, walks and errors were the Sabers undoing. Reed McElroy broke up the North Mahaska no hitter and gave Twin Cedars a spark late. The Sabers are 0-2 and will travel to Keota on Friday.
The boys and girls of summer officially kick off the 2022 season this week. Pella will travel to PCM for baseball action and opening day. Senior Keegan Hansen looks forward to bringing together what is a fairly young team and seeing how far they can go. “It’s been fun —...
The Indianola girls golf team competed at Ballard Monday and placed second at Ballard, while the Indians boys soccer team fell to Norwalk 3-1. The Indianola golfers had a team score of 386, with Kinzey Johnston carding an 85 to lead the squad, Camryn Overton shot a 95, Amelia Moorlach hit a 99, while Reese Lucas earned a 107 for the top four scores. Indianola next golfs tomorrow in the regional competition at Willow Creek Golf Course in Des Moines.
