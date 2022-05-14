ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts 'not in a rush' to add veteran backup QB

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
With Matt Ryan now the signal-caller for the Indianapolis Colts, the quarterback room behind him is extremely inexperienced.

While Ryan has been an iron man for the majority of his career, it may behoove the Colts to add a veteran option behind in the event he misses time for any reason.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday that the team is always keeping its eyes open on the market but that there isn’t much urgency to make a move.

“We’re always looking at who makes this team better at every position. Who are the available veterans? Who can we still sign? We’ve talked about this a lot, Chris (Ballard) is very methodical about that process,” Reich said. “We’re not in a rush. There is a timing to the way things go and the way the roster is put together that is very intentional.”

The player in question most is Nick Foles, who was recently released by the Chicago Bears. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Foles was a target for the Colts simply because of his connection with Reich.

The quarterback room behind Ryan currently consists of Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan and Jack Coan. Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick in 2021, Morgan was a fourth-round pick in 2019, and Coan signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL draft.

Between those three, they have played a whopping 18 snaps in the NFL. That’s all on Ehlinger.

It might be wise for the Colts to grab a veteran backup to work behind Ryan and continue helping the development of Ehlinger because the Colts are certainly toeing the line of risk with that room behind their starter.

