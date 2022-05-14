One Person Dead, Suspect Hospitalized After Home Intrusion, Theft Of Police Car, And Pursuit That Ends In Crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Detectives are still piecing together the details of a crime spree Friday night that took the life of a Colorado Springs resident and ended with a multi-vehicle crash involving a suspect who had stolen a police vehicle.

The incidents started just before 10 p.m. Friday when a man approached a driver south of downtown Colorado Springs and asked for a ride, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Sgt. Jason Newton.

When that driver refused, the man grabbed the driver and eventually pulled a knife on him. The man then ran from the encounter.

The driver called 9-1-1 and told police that the man ran into a nearby apartment.

“A homicide was committed in that apartment,” Newton told CBS affiliate KKTV . He provided no other details.

The man then came out of the apartment and confronted the first CSPD officer to respond to the scene.

“The male suspect assaulted our officer,” Newton said.

The man then stole the officer’s police cruiser as the assaulted officer fired gunshots at him. The man then drove south down Arvada Street, crossing a grassy area to gain access to southbound I-25.

Other officers pursued the suspect.

The chase ended near the South Academy Drive and Circle Drive exits, about four miles south of the point where the suspect first drove on to the interstate. The suspect’s police cruiser crashed into multiple cars on the highway.

The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries prior to being booked. Neither his condition nor his identity has been released.

Newton did not have an exact number of other vehicles which were struck by the police cruiser while the suspect tried to escape in it, nor did have any information about other drivers’ injuries.

Newton said the homicide victim’s identity would be released at a later date and extended his condolences to their relatives.

“This is a tragic situation. We want to make sure we have proper support in place for that victim’s family,” he said.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed late Friday night into Saturday morning due to the crash investigation and cleanup. Those lanes were re-opened around 7:30 a.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the CSPD officer’s gunfire.