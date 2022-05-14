Police officer shoots man who was holding a knife in Sallisaw, OSBI investigating

Crime scene Police lights at a crime scene (Nick Papantonis)

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Sallisaw Police Department to investigate following a deadly shooting involving a police officer Saturday morning, the agency said on Facebook.

OSBI said the a police officer with the Sallisaw Police Department received a call just after 5 a.m. saying a man was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 64.

The caller told police the man tried to jump in front of their vehicle.

That’s when an officer, who OSBI has not named, responded to the location and attempted to speak with the man.

OSBI said that’s when the man drew a knife and was threatening the officer with the weapon.

The officer drew their weapon and commanded the man drop the knife and then the officer then fired their weapon and the man was hit, the OSBI said.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he later died, the OSBI said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group