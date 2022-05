Ruth Ziemann, age 95, of Hudson, WI, passed away on May 11, 2022 with the love and presence of her children surrounding her. Ruth was born and raised in Clarkfield, Minnesota and graduated from Clarkfield High School. She then continued her education at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where she earned her bachelors degree in English. While at Luther, she also met the love of her life, Harold Ziemann. They were married June 19, 1949.

