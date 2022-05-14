ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

James Scott answers the call, leads Hunterdon Central baseball to second straight HWS title

By Nick Gantaifis, New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKvYR_0feKEHBB00

PHILLIPSBURG – When James Scott learned ace pitcher and teammate Kyle McCoy wasn’t available to start the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex final, the Hunterdon Central lefty immediately went into go mode.

So with a few days’ notice, Scott shifted his attention to Pope John and focused on delivering the Red Devils another championship.

Scott allowed three hits and three runs over four innings to lead Hunterdon Central past Pope John, 12-3, in the HWS final on Saturday at Phillipsburg High School.

“I found out Monday night, the day before I was supposed to pitch against Montgomery on Tuesday," Scott said. "Maybe around 9:30 p.m., Coach texted me to let me know. He said, 'McCoy is a little sore and stiff' and that I would have to start Saturday. I was ready as soon as he texted me that I had to pitch. I was just ready to do it for the team.”

Top seed Hunterdon Central (16-3) clicked on all cylinders, racing out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning. The Red Devils banged out 11 total hits, four in the first inning.

Hunterdon Central struck first when Logan Mason hit a hard ground ball off Lions’ pitcher Anthony Bubba to right field scoring Christian Petino and Mike Contiliano.

Two batters later, Brandon Padre laced a double to left field, plating Mason to give Hunterdon Central a 3-0 lead.

Padre, a four-year starter at catcher, finished with a team-high three hits in four at-bats to earn Most Valuable Player. His experience and pitch calls behind the plate helped Scott and two other Red Devils' pitchers sail through seven innings.

“My family has been a part of this program for eight years. I’ve been to a lot of these county games and it doesn’t get any better than playing in it,” Padre said. “Hopefully a win like this only keeps us moving forward in the right direction.

“I wanted Scott and our pitchers to attack the hitters and keep the ball down. It’s hard to get hurt when you keep the ball down in the zone. They executed perfectly.”

The Red Devils tacked on three more runs in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead and added a run in the fourth and a four spot in the sixth.

Third-seeded Pope John (12-8) scored its runs on a three-run homer by Nick Buchman in the fourth inning.

What it means

This is the Red Devils second straight HWS title and third since 2018. They have won six championships since Sussex County schools were added to the tournament in 2010.

Hunterdon Central has the most HWS baseball titles (16) since the tournament’s inception in 1985, when only Hunterdon and Warren County schools were involved.

Last year, the Red Devils defeated Pope John, 2-1 in the final.

They said it

“Scott is as good as anyone in the state. He can be any other school’s No. 1. He’s efficient and smart. This is a veteran team with a lot of seniors and we’ve been in this situation before. This is not their first time through it. We had somewhat of a relaxed approach coming in knowing what to expect.” – Hunterdon Central coach Kevin Cuozzi

“This year’s mood is definitely different than last year. Our bats came alive in the first inning and that was a big part of it. The energy was the same. Everyone was up and cheering. It didn’t matter if anyone made an error, someone on the team was going to pick us up.” — Scott

Nick Gantaifis is a high school sports reporter for Dailyrecord.com and NJHerald.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis, subscribe today.

Email: gantaifis@northjersey.com

Twitter: @ngantaifis1

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Rutgers football captain returns to athletic department in administration role

Former Rutgers football team captain Shawn Tucker has taken a position with his alma mater. The school released a statement on the addition of Tucker on Monday morning. Per the release, Tucker will serve as the vice president for athletics development at Rutgers University Foundation. He takes that position after serving as the associate vice president and director of athletics at New Jersey University.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Bergen; Burlington; Camden; Essex; Gloucester; Hudson; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Morris; Ocean; Passaic; Somerset; Sussex; Union; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 229 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BERGEN BURLINGTON CAMDEN ESSEX GLOUCESTER HUDSON HUNTERDON MERCER MIDDLESEX MONMOUTH MORRIS OCEAN PASSAIC SOMERSET SUSSEX UNION WARREN
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Masks return in 2 New Jersey school districts

Masks returned in two school districts in New Jersey today. Masks are required at Metuchen schools and on buses. District officials say they will reevaluate the decision weekly. “Hopefully they’ll take it away next week,” says freshman Jayden Londono. “I’m OK with it,” says sophomore Savanna Rodriguez. “I...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
Phillipsburg, NJ
Sports
Sussex County, NJ
Education
City
Montgomery, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Sports
Phillipsburg, NJ
Education
wrnjradio.com

Morris County delivers another small business grant

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A popular pizzeria at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall was the latest recipient of a $15,000 check today from the Morris County Small Business Grant Program, as the Morris County Board of County Commissioners continued to assist shops and nonprofits hit hard by the pandemic.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Schools Dismissing Early - May 16th, 2022

Several Schuylkill County School Districts have announced early dismissals for Monday, May 16th, 2022. The Hazleton Bus will not be providing an early pick up time. Preschool is dismissed at 12pm today. ----------------------------- Tamaqua Area. High School/Middle School - Dismiss at 11:45am. Elementary - Dismiss at 12:45pm. -----------------------------
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Highschoolsports#Hws#The Red Devils#Phillipsburg High School#Lions
njbmagazine.com

Mainstreet NJ: Town of Newton

Newton is a small town rich in history, with many historical buildings such as the Newton Fire Museum, Newton Theatre and the Sussex County Court House. The town is proud of its extremely diverse restaurant selection to please any palate. It has several options including Thai, Mexican, Chinese, Indian, Farm-to-Table, American and, coming soon, Argentinian BBQ. If grab and go is your wish, Newton has small markets, delis and pizzerias, which can satisfy just about any craving you may have.
wrnjradio.com

Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Warren and Bergen Counties

NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, May 13, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Bergen County: Garden State News, located at...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

NYSP: Crash in Butler sent one man to the hospital

BUTLER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police said a crash on Wednesday on Route 104 in Butler, Wayne County sent one man to the hospital. It happened just a few miles from Wolcott at Route 89. Troopers said an SUV veered into the oncoming lane and collided with...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

2 Buried In Sand At Jersey Shore Beach (DEVELOPING)

Two people purportedly became buried beneath the sand at a Jersey Shore beach, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 off Seaview Road in Toms River, initial reports said. One person was reported to be under 10 feet of sand while...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

CDC recommends universal masking for most of NJ

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending universal masking in nine New Jersey counties. COVID transmission rates are increasing in all 21 counties, but transmission levels have reached the CDC's highest tier in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean and Sussex counties. According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrnjradio.com

Lake Hopatcong Block Party to be held this Saturday

LANDING, NJ (Morris County) – The 9th Annual Lake Hopatcong Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Blvd., in Landing. The rain-or-shine event, which offers a unique Main Street-style experience in a beautiful lakeside setting, is hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation (LHF), with Live the Lake NJ as the main sponsor.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Herald

349
Followers
291
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newton, NJ from New Jersey Herald.

 http://njherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy