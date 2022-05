The Duke basketball program will look a lot different in the 2022-2023 college basketball season. It will also have a lot more money handy now that Coach K isn’t on salary. Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retired after this past season following one more Final Four run in a career scattered with them. Coach K collected five national titles, 13 Final Fours, 15 ACC tournament championships, and 13 ACC regular-season titles during his 41-year stint with the Blue Devils. He also collected a whole lot of money for his efforts.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO