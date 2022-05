Intel's Arc GPUs are already finding their way into laptops, with the full line-up outlined on the official Arc product page. Less is known about the desktop parts though, except that they're due for release in the second half of the year and will first appear in OEM systems exclusively in China. We know a bit more about these desktop graphics cards now though thanks to the latest beta drivers listing the model names of as-yet-unreleased GPUs.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO