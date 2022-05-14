ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Highest-rated restaurants in Bismarck, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzqTF_0feKCcak00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Bismarck using rankings from Tripadvisor . Restaurants on the list may be closed due to COVID-19.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Ground Round Restaurant

– Rating: 4 of 5 (108 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 526 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58504-5523
Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Bruno’s Pizza

– Rating: 4 of 5 (92 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 910 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504-5649
Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Noodlezip

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 206 E Main Ave Suite #2, Bismarck, ND 58501-3845
Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. A & B Pizza

– Rating: 4 of 5 (70 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1017 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0551
Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4 of 5 (149 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 401 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck, ND 58504
Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Bistro 1100

– Rating: 4 of 5 (137 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1103 East Front Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58504
Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Kroll’s Diner

– Rating: 4 of 5 (121 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2505 State Street, Bismarck, ND 58503
Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Space Aliens Grill & Bar

– Rating: 3.5 of 5 (210 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1304 E Century Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0627
Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4 of 5 (133 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1070 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0596
Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Ruby Tuesday

– Rating: 4 of 5 (124 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3520 State St, Bismarck, ND 58503-0764
Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Butterhorn

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 210 Main Ave E, Bismarck, ND 58501-3848
Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Red Lobster

– Rating: 4 of 5 (157 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1130 E Century AVE, Bismarck, ND 58503
Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4 of 5 (166 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1685 N Grandview Ln, Bismarck, ND 58503-0808
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Oahu Hawaiian BBQ Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (126 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2626 State St, Bismarck, ND 58503-0667
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. HuHot Mongolian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (104 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 409 S 3rd St Kirkwood Mall, Bismarck, ND 58504-5522
Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Charras and Tequila

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4503 Skyline Crossings, Bismarck, ND 58503-1285
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4 of 5 (137 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 505 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck, ND 58504
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Kobe’s Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (146 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 915 W Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0955
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Little Cottage Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (124 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 2513 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-5042
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. The Walrus Restaurant

– Rating: 4 of 5 (215 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1136 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND 58501
Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. The Toasted Frog

– Rating: 4 of 5 (251 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 124 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND 58501-4001
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Peacock Alley

– Rating: 4 of 5 (418 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 422 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-4042
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. 40 Steak & Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (300 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1401 Interchange Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-2078
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

– Rating: 4 of 5 (305 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4510 Skyline Crossings, Bismarck, ND 58503
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (296 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1505 Burnt Boat Dr, Bismarck, ND 58503-0837
Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (614 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3130 N 14th St, Bismarck, ND 58503
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Fireflour Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (205 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 111 N 5th St Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-4026
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. JL Beers

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (209 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 217 N 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58501-3832
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Blarney Stone Pub

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (596 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 408 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-4042
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Pirogue Grille

– Rating: 4.5 of 5 (333 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 121 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND 58501-4002
Read more on Tripadvisor

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio .

This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Bismarck coffee seller keeps prices low despite high prices worldwide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From gas to groceries to your daily cup of ‘jo, just about everything is more expensive these days. However, even with inflation at its highest rate in four decades, one area coffee seller has kept prices steady. Customers at the Bismarck-Mandan Community Food Co-Op say...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

A New Donut Shop Has Finally Set Up Shop In Bismarck

I first told you about Daylight Donuts, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based donut shop company that was setting up a shop in Bismarck, North Dakota back in November of 2021. Specifically, 820 43rd Avenue northeast suite 100 in North Bismarck. It's located near the new Cash Wise Foods location in the strip mall just west of the grocery store.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Bismarck, ND
Food & Drinks
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
Bismarck, ND
Restaurants
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck PD & Bars Have Found A New Way To Spot Fake ID’s

Did you or somebody you know ever have a fake ID? I never had one, but I sure know a lot of people who did. Fake IDs are big business and people pay big money to obtain one. Underage drinking is a HUGE problem in North Dakota. Studies show it leads to excessive/binge drinking later in life as adults. Now, the Bismarck Police Department has teamed up with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and local colleges to help curb underage drinking. They are working up with area bars and restaurants with new technology to spot fake IDs. Because fake IDs are such big business these days, they are very difficult to spot even by the trained eye of the most seasoned bouncer.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Make-A-Wish ND sending Dickinson teen to Hawaii!

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson teenager’s wish is coming true thanks to Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Ava Quijano-Edwards says she didn’t know what to expect when she arrived at Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery in Dickinson on Monday. “I knew I was coming here, but I didn’t know...
DICKINSON, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan’s Million Dollar Mansions

Every once in a while I let my mind drift off and wonder what it would be like living in a mansion. So my first question is, what would you qualify as a "mansion"? Anything just a tad bigger than your two-bedroom apartment? I look at a bunch of variables for someplace to be labeled "mansion" in my book. The two places I "visited" this afternoon are quite impressive. They both will cost you over two million dollars.
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Mexican Food#Fast Food#Texas Roadhouse#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Ground Round Restaurant#Bruno S Pizza
KX News

Three North Dakota schools have each won a new fitness center through DON’T QUIT! campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum and National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) Chairman Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld today announced the three North Dakota schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multimillion-dollar DON’T QUIT! campaign has named Jim Hill Middle School in Minot, Rolla School in […]
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Heather Lawrence Receives May Customer Service Award

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and the Young Professionals of Jamestown presented the Customer Service Award for May to Heather Lawrence for her outstanding customer service. The chamber honors individuals who demonstrate a consistent commitment to delivering products or services...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

Beulah mother shares formula shortage impact

Kayla Olson is like many mothers faced with finding baby formula and she is doing whatever it takes, refusing to give up on the search. The shortage is forcing her to take drastic measures. “My alarm goes off and I’ve literally been able to check about five different websites or so to see if I […]
BEULAH, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wdayradionow.com

Burgum donates over $940 million to Conservative PAC

(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is spending his own money to support conservative candidates. Campaign finance records show Burgum has personally donated over 930-thousand dollars in the past month to the Dakota Leadership PAC. The political action committee supports multiple candidates and spent nearly three-and-a-half million dollars on advertising in 2020.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Detroit men plead not guilty to delivering fentanyl in Bismarck-Mandan area

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Detroit, Mich., men accused of delivering hundreds of fentanyl pills in the Bismarck-Mandan area have entered not guilty pleas. Police arrested 27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis in March. They said they found nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and more than $16,000 at the pair’s Bismarck residence. Officers said a source told them Grady-Shelton and Travis had made multiple trips to Bismarck to deliver the drugs.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Operation Zero: Motorcycle clubs continue to try and bring suicide rate to zero

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, in 2017, 6,139 veterans completed suicide. Motorcycle organizations from across North Dakota are continuing an annual tradition to bring that number to zero. The North Dakota Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets MC are stopping in downtown Bismarck-Mandan businesses to show...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Family and friends gather to remember Valene Little Bird

Days after the body of a woman previously reported missing was found, her family and friends gathered to say goodbye, near the Missouri River. The body of Valene Little Bird was found Tuesday night by a fisherman in the area. Lissa Yellow Bird Chase, an advocate for the missing and murdered, said on behalf of […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Stamp out Hunger food drive works to help feed community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the USDA, around 10% of American households were food insecure at some point in 2020. The Stamp Out Hunger Food drive, held by the National Association of Letter Carriers and United Way, aims to help resolve this issue. Saturday in Bismarck, around 50 volunteers...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota State Senate candidate under scrutiny for debts

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Republican state Senate District 35 candidate is facing scrutiny for debts he owes. Public records show Ryan Eckroth is facing a federal IRS tax lien and a court-ordered judgment against him for a debt owed to a credit union. Records indicate Eckroth owes over eleven-thousand dollars to the IRS and more than six-thousand dollars to the First Community Credit Union.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Softball: Bismarck hands Dickinson its first loss of the season

Monday’s softball slate did not lack excitement, as the only undefeated team in the WDA fell for the first time all season, and another region matchup ended on a walk-off. WDA Scores:(G1) Bismarck (4), Dickinson (1)(G2) Bismarck (00), Dickinson (00)(G1) Minot (5), Jamestown (4)(G2) Minot (00), Jamestown (00)(G1) Watford City (00), Williston (00)(G2) Watford City […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy