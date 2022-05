With volatile crude oil prices continuing to drive costs up, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in San Luis Obispo County is at a record high. During the past week, the average price of gas increased from $6.04 to $6.15 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. At $6.74 a gallon, the average price of diesel is even higher.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO