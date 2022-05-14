ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Coastal Commission rejects desalination plant proposal

Cover picture for the articleThe California Coastal Commission has rejected a planned $1.4 billion desalination plant in Orange County over environmental concerns, despite the state’s ongoing drought conditions. [The Guardian]. More than two decades ago, desalination company Poseidon Water sought to build two plants in California — one in Carlsbad and one...

After salty debate, plans for OC desalination plant are wiped out

After a nearly 10-hour hearing, the California Coastal Commission unanimously rejected plans for a Poseidon Water desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Hundreds of people showed up to the hearing. Gov. Gavin Newsom had supported the plant. “Some of the critiques [are] that there’s never been a buyer identified for the...
California Panel Unanimously Quashes Desalination Plant

The California Coastal Commission last week unanimously rejected a private company’s proposal to build a desalination plant southeast of Los Angeles capable of producing 50 million gallons of freshwater a day. The commission cited environmental and economic costs in denying the plan, ranging from sea life being killed during...
Judge rules California gender quota for corporate boards unconstitutional

For the second consecutive month, a judge has struck down a California law requiring diversity on corporate boards. SB 826, signed into law in 2018, required every publicly traded California company to have one female director on its board by the end of 2019. By the end of 2021, firms with five-member boards were required to have at least two female directors, and companies with six or more members on their boards were required to have at least three female directors.
