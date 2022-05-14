ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes County, OK

3.5 magnitude earthquake in Hughes County

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Part of Hughes County experienced a 3.5 magnitude earthquake Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) states that the earthquake hit at around 2 p.m.

It occurred 2.7 miles west-northwest of Horntown, Okla., 31 miles northeast of Ada, 31.7 miles west-northwest of McAlester, 39 miles east-southeast of Shawnee and 73.5 miles east-southeast of Oklahoma City, according to USGS.

The depth of the earthquake was five kilometers, USGS states.

A Hughes County Sheriff’s Office official said they have not yet received any reports of problems caused by the earthquake.

“None that we know of yet. We have not had any reports of damage or anything as to its intensity just yet,” she said.

