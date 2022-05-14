Monrovia Days in Library Park

John Kosareff has dealt with a man squatting in his Sky Valley Resort home since July 2020. The resort community there is rallying behind the homeowner and has been willing to picket to get the squatter out. "Slob is kind of a harsh word, but that's what it is. He's a slob," said Kosareff. "The
From May 20-22, the Long Beach Crawfish Festival will be hosted at the Fountain Valley Sports Park. Children 12 and under will have free admittance, not counting carnival rides, games, food, drinks and VIP lounge access. Ticket prices vary based on the day, but parking is free. Fat Friday will...
Transportation is a central topic of life in Los Angeles, with urgent repercussions for the world at large. We seek city leaders who prioritize exceptional and affordable public transportation, street safety, and adequate active transportation infrastructure while centering issues related to affordable transit-oriented housing development and dealing with the city’s crisis of hit and runs. Before voting for our next L.A. mayor, we needed to know where the candidates stand on the essential issue of transportation equity. In a collaboration with CicLAvia, Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, Climate Resolve, Streets For All, Los Angeles Walks, Act-LA, POWER, IKAR, Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement, Pacoima Beautiful, and MoveLA, L.A. TACO presents a candid questionnaire given to all of L.A.’s mayoral candidates, with their answers in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. All responses were provided by the candidates via email.
The spring semester is coming to a close so summer will be here soon, and you may have some extra time to get outdoors. Spending time in nature surrounded by fresh air, trees, sun and the ocean's views can benefit your physical and mental health. Whether you want to go...
Anna H Jones. Civil rights activist, educator and founder of the Anna H. Jones Club in 1920, which raised scholarship funds to support higher education for minority youth, particularly young women. Members of her extended family also lived in Monrovia.. See full details here. For more historic photos and papers,...
Echo Park -- A vacant restaurant was damaged early this morning by an outdoor rubbish fire that also scorched part of the interior. The blaze, a video of which was posted on Citizen, blackened one side of the building at Sunset Boulevard and Reservoir Street that most recently housed a Baby Blues BBQ, and before that Costa Alegre, a Mexican restaurant. The building is next to Taix French restaurant, which did not appear to be damaged.
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Aiming to eliminate waste, Nathan Fennacy shops at Ethikli, Long Beach’s first package-free grocery store. Ethikli sells all items in bulk, so customers can bring their own containers from home, fill them up, weight them and pay for only what they take. For customers like Fennacy, that means he is able to fill-up his reusable containers with chocolate protein powder without creating waste.
Apartment bargain hunters may be out of luck this summer. Historic rent increases across Southern California and low vacancy rates have given landlords the upper hand. "One bedrooms, $3,100," said Rancho Cucamonga resident identified only as Nellie. Nellie and her family did a little market research and found out that renting a one bedroom apartment in Rancho Cucamonga would be more expensive than buying a home right across the street."We have a four bedroom and it's cheaper," she said. It's actually Orange County that's seeing the highest prices for vacant apartments. Rent there is up 18% from this quarter last year. The Inland...
A Westchester middle school is at the center of a brewing controversy involving a charter school, the Los Angeles Unified School District and one of the largest Black student populations in the district. More than half the student population at Wright Middle School STEAM Magnet is Black, a huge number even for a district as diverse as LAUSD. So, when teachers and staff learned that they may be getting kicked off campus, the felt targeted. "Diversity for me means opportunity, and to be able to come to a school with opportunity," said Darryll Holmes.When Holmes went looking for a middle school for...
Updated--The City of Ventura has declared a portion of the beach off-limits because of what might have been washed into the San Jon drainage outfall area by the AutoZone fire late Monday night. The concern is what might have been in all that water firefighters flushed into the storm drains...
The mask mandate policy at El Camino College will be reducing its restrictions starting Monday, May 23. Masks will only be required inside classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums and the Student Health Center per an email sent from the Office of Marketing and Communications on Monday, March 16. The new policy...
LOS ANGELES - This week, incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released a new campaign ad for his re-election bid. In the ad, the incumbent sheriff is seen entering a church, walking along the aisle with a voiceover of Villanueva saying a prayer for the homelesses in Los Angeles, for his department's deputies and the safety of the public playing in the background.
COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday.
Sold for a record price of $330 million. The Irvine Company has sold 1221 Ocean Avenue to the real estate development trust Douglas Emmet as reported by The Real Deal.com for the record price of $330 million in Santa Monica. It is a 120-unit complex and the total price breaks...
A vehicle slammed into a home following a crash in Pasadena; 1 person injured (Pasadena, CA)Nationwide Report. A vehicle slammed into a home after a traffic collision Saturday in Pasadena, causing injuries to a person. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Orange Grove Avenue [...]
Working long hours at a butcher shop in Salamanca, Guanajuato, a young Romulo Acosta learned the craft of making carnitas from his father. That meant frying pork in its own fat, low and slow during a predawn vigil before sifting uneven cuts of varying cook times to produce springy, tender bits of well-seasoned meat for tacos. Even after learning carnitas, Acosta knew that would never be enough. “I wasn’t given the chance to grow my own business apart from my father and take care of my family, so I headed to the United States,” says Acosta, who goes by Momo.
