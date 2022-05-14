Teen, man arrested, accused of shooting at NC child

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are accused of firing several gunshots at a juvenile in Burlington, according to police.

On Friday, Burlington police shed new light and revealed new charges on an arrest made earlier this week.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 300 block of Thompson Street. At the scene, officers learned that a black two-door Honda Accord coupe drove past, and the people inside fired several rounds at a child. The child was not hurt. Gunfire struck a nearby occupied home.

Kenyon Leathers and Rarheem Bowens

Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested Rarheem Bowens, 21, of Durham on the same two charges.

On Friday, officers announced that both Leathers and Bowens would now be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

These two suspects were also served with arrest warrants from other agencies in connection with unrelated crimes.

The arrests came as investigators dig deeper into a string of recent shootings in Burlington.

Donye Marques Dark

Officers say several homes and vehicles have been struck by gunfire throughout April and May. No one was hurt. Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

On Thursday, police searched a home on the 500 block of Peele Street “as a continuation of the investigation” into the shootings.

“Through the course of the investigation this house was identified as being associated with our suspects,” said Lt. Nick Wright of the Burlington Police Department.

Donye Marques Dark, 23, of Mebane, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. He received a $40,000 secured bond.

A 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were also arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.

These three arrests are in addition to the two arrests announced earlier this month.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and may file more charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

