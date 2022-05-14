WVU HC Bob Huggins Comments on Tre Mitchell’s Game

Matt Landers is an Arkansas football player. Now, anyway. The wide receiver chose the Razorbacks over Auburn and Miami when he committed out of the transfer portal over the weekend. He spent the previous season at Toledo and before that he was at Georgia. At 6-foot-5 and 201 pounds, Landers brings big-play ability to Arkansas receiving corps. He caught just 20 passes last year for the Rockets but they went for 514 yards and five touchdowns. Arkansas coach sam pittman was the offensive line coach at Georgia during Landers’ first season there. Landers was a three-star prospect out of St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2017 and is a graduate transfer to Arkansas now, meaning he is immediately eligible. Landers also became the seventh player the Razorbacks landed from the portal in the offseason. He will join fellow portal enrollee Jadon Haselwood at wide receiver.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO