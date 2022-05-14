ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU HC Bob Huggins Comments on Tre Mitchell’s Game

By Ethan Bock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWVU head coach Bob Huggins was able to make magic work once again in the transfer portal, as the team signed Texas transfer Tre Mitchell on Friday morning. “Tre gives us a much-needed presence inside who we can throw the...

