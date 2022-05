CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left one man dead after he threatened a group of others and opened fire. The incident happened just before 7:15 p.m. on Monday in the area of E. 109th Street and Dove Avenue. Officers were called to the scene for a report of a man shot. Police discovered a 19-year-old man shot in the neck and began to administer first aid. He was taken by EMS to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO