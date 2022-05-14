ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wild' summer camps in Georgia offer outdoors opportunities for kids

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division is holding summer camps at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield. Special Photo: Georgia DNR

MANSFIELD — Do you have an older kid or teen who would rather be outdoors than inside? The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division has the perfect summer solution for them: Sign him or her up for a camp at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield.

These overnight camps are for ages 11-16 and focus on more specific outdoor recreational activities. Meals and overnight accommodations are included. Available camps include:

— Shooting Sports Camp will get your camper started on the path to becoming a responsible shooter by exposing them to various types of firearms while always emphasizing safety;

— Gone Fishin’ Camp is designed for the young angler to master knot tying, casting and retrieval. They will dive into fisheries management, explore fish biology, and of course, have plenty of time for fishing;

— Out Huntin’ Camp is for the young adults interested in becoming a hunter but unsure of how to get started. They will learn basic wildlife biology and behavior; how to pursue, harvest and process Georgia’s game species; hunter safety practices; and firearms handling.

These summer camps at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center have limited spots, so interested parents are encouraged not to wait to sign up. Interested parents or guardians should complete and submit all application forms and camp fees at least two weeks prior to the camp session.

For more information about summer camps at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center or to register, call (770) 784-3059 or visit www.georgiawildlife.com/camps.

