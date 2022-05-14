ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preakness Stakes Notes for 5/14/22

By Brandon Gdula
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmagnac, a front-running first-level allowance winner May 8 at Santa Anita, will make his next start in the 147th Preakness Stakes (G1) on May 21 at historic Pimlico Race Course. Both the $1.5 million Preakness at 1 3/16 miles and the $100,000 Sir Barton for 3-year-old non-winners of an...

