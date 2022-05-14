ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protestors flood Beale Street in pro-choice rally

By Marcus Hunter
Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Supporters of abortion rights took to the streets across America on Saturday to express their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion. Protesters rallied at the Ida B. Wells Plaza and marched on Beale Street...

Comments / 6

Jo Macklin
3d ago

Women can still have an abortion, but the individual States get to decide, how long 1st trimester, 2nd, etc. Don't like the law in one State go to another. But taxpayers will not pay for it, in a different State. Go get the Free condoms, and other Birth control.

Reply
4
#Abortion Rights#Pro Choice#Abortion Laws#Roe V Wade#Protest#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
