Protestors flood Beale Street in pro-choice rally

There’s an old saying that the Mississippi Delta starts in the lobby of the Peabody hotel. While we certainly can’t vouch for its accuracy, the charming quotation does highlight one fact about Memphis: Just like the rest of the Delta, the landscape is relatively flat. Memphians can enjoy some amazing nearby hikes through the breathtaking landscape, but what if you have your heart set on a trek that ends with a sparkling, refreshing waterfall? Surprisingly, you don’t have to go too far to enjoy a good ramble to a beautiful cascade! We’ve rounded up five outstanding waterfall hikes within approximately three hours of the Bluff City, plus a few more if you’re up for a longer drive or a weekend getaway.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO