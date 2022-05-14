ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Woodford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...

alerts.weather.gov



Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Larue, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Larue; Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON AND CENTRAL LARUE COUNTIES At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hodgenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Nelson and central Larue Counties, including the following locations... Lyons, Gethsemane, Athertonville, Boundary Oak, Howardstown, Stiles, Gleanings, Roanoke, Mathers Mill and New Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LARUE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Larue, Nelson by NWS

LARUE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyle, Larue, Marion, Mercer, Nelson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Boyle; Larue; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Nelson, Mercer, eastern Larue, Marion, Washington and northwestern Boyle Counties through 515 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Taylorsville to 9 miles west of Springfield to 12 miles south of Bardstown. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Springfield around 455 PM EDT. Lebanon around 500 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Harrodsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Boyle; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Estill; Fayette; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Jackson; Jessamine; Knox; Larue; Laurel; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; McCreary; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Nelson; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 240 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BOYLE BUTLER CASEY CLARK CLINTON CUMBERLAND EDMONSON ESTILL FAYETTE GARRARD GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART JACKSON JESSAMINE KNOX LARUE LAUREL LINCOLN LOGAN MADISON MARION MCCREARY MERCER METCALFE MONROE MONTGOMERY NELSON POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE RUSSELL SIMPSON TAYLOR WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

