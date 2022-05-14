ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Israeli police investigate officers' use of force at a veteran journalist's funeral

By Daniel Estrin
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5t1j_0feK8ZvO00

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel's police chief has ordered an investigation into officers' use of force toward Palestinians who were gathering at the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh .

Officers had charged at pallbearers , beating them with batons and causing the casket to nearly drop to the ground on Friday. Police have said they were trying to prevent crowds from carrying the coffin and had arranged with Abu Akleh's family to deliver it to the cemetery in a hearse.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as the United Nations secretary-general and the European Union condemned Israeli police conduct in Jerusalem over the funeral for Abu Akleh.

In a statement, police said "hundreds of rioters tried to sabotage" the funeral ceremony and harm officers, but that the police commissioner has ordered an investigation and findings will be presented in the coming days.

Abu Akleh was killed this week while covering an Israeli arrest raid in a Palestinian refugee camp. There's a dispute over whether Israeli soldiers or Palestinian gunmen shot her.

The 51-year-old was a well-known journalist in the Arabic-speaking world, spending decades covering conflicts between Palestinians and Israelis — including the Second Intifada of the early 2000s.

Since her death, Abu Akleh has become a symbol of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank. Her funeral drew thousands of mourners.

Comments / 2

Darren Gilbert
3d ago

Israel will come up with a fabricated story, all smoke in mirrors

Reply
6
Related
Daily Mail

Israeli cops say they intervened in funeral of Al Jazeera journalist because mob STOLE coffin from her family after Biden slammed 'disturbing' scenes of 'pallbearers' being attacked

Israeli cops claim the coffin of an Al-Jazeera journalist shot dead was stolen by a mob from her family, who were then subsequently filmed being attacked by IDF troops. In a statement the Israeli police explained how the mob also threatened the driver of the Akleh's hearse before attempting to grab the coffin.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israeli Police#Veteran#Al Jazeera#State#United Nations#The European Union#Israelis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Russians loot Ukrainian museums: Troops steal ancient golden crown of feared 2,500-year-old Scythian civilisation who were notorious for using slaughtered enemies' scalps as handkerchiefs

Russian soldiers looted ancient Ukrainian gold while holding museum staff at gunpoint. A lab coat-wearing official led a squad of troops with machine guns into the Museum of Local Lore in occupied Melitopol, close to annexed Crimea on Friday. After inspecting thousands of the museum's most precious treasures with protective...
MUSEUMS
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

New Jersey software developer, 45, was sleeper Hezbollah agent who planned to carry out terror attacks on famous US landmarks if Iran was bombed, court hears

A New Jersey software developer was a 'sleeper agent' for an Islamic terrorist group and planned to carry out attacks on famous landmarks if Iran was bombed, prosecutors say. Alexei Saab, 45, of Morristown, worked for Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO) from 2000 to 2005 as 'a terrorist and spy' scoping out potential terrorism targets in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and abroad, his trial heard Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy