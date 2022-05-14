ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

Woodland man, among 27 accused in 2018 crime sweep in Yolo County, learns sentence

By Molly Sullivan
 4 days ago

A Woodland man was sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug-related charges Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Victor Magana, 28, convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, was among 27 people arrested in 2018 on narcotics and weapons charges. In August 2021, Magana pleaded guilty to conspiracy and told investigators that on five occasions in 2017 he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source in Woodland, according to a U.S. Attorney’s news release .

Magana was apprehended as part of a large, multi-agency investigation called Operation Silent Night , which investigated organized crime in Woodland.

“Beginning in the spring of 2016, the investigation uncovered organized criminal activity in Woodland with ties to criminal organizations in California’s jail and prison system,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

While the investigation was centered on criminal activity in Yolo County, investigators found that at least nine other California counties were impacted by the criminal organization, including Sacramento, Sutter, Colusa, Yuba, Del Norte, Solano, Fresno, Santa Clara, and Siskiyou counties.

