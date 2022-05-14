Celtics Lab 110: Recapping an epic Game 6 vs. Bucks, looking ahead to Game 7 for the Celtics with Jack Simone

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics defied the odds and forced a Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday with a 109-95 win over star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, evening up the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 3 games each.

What went right for the Celtics to make it happen? What went wrong for the Bucks to keep Boston’s 2021-22 season alive? Who deserves the flowers for the guys in green, and what did Milwaukee get wrong? Much more importantly, what implications did the Game 6 victory have for the looming, decisive Game 7 for the Celtics? Do either teams have any adjustments left up their sleeves to find a way to advance to the 2022 Eastern Conference finals?

This episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, we are joined by Celtics Blog’s Jack Simone as we break down the highs and lows of Game 6, and doing our best to get a bead on how the most important game of the Celtics season might go.

Powered by RedCircle

Check out the clip embedded above to hear Simone and regular hosts Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn’s perspectives on what is shaping up to be an all-time classic series between the two East juggernauts.

Powered by RedCircle

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!