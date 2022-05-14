ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Lab 110: Recapping an epic Game 6 vs. Bucks, looking ahead to Game 7 for the Celtics with Jack Simone

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ql30_0feK5qLK00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics defied the odds and forced a Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday with a 109-95 win over star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, evening up the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 3 games each.

What went right for the Celtics to make it happen? What went wrong for the Bucks to keep Boston’s 2021-22 season alive? Who deserves the flowers for the guys in green, and what did Milwaukee get wrong? Much more importantly, what implications did the Game 6 victory have for the looming, decisive Game 7 for the Celtics? Do either teams have any adjustments left up their sleeves to find a way to advance to the 2022 Eastern Conference finals?

This episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, we are joined by Celtics Blog’s Jack Simone as we break down the highs and lows of Game 6, and doing our best to get a bead on how the most important game of the Celtics season might go.

Powered by RedCircle

Check out the clip embedded above to hear Simone and regular hosts Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn’s perspectives on what is shaping up to be an all-time classic series between the two East juggernauts.

Powered by RedCircle

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Suns lost because they're still relying on a 37-year-old point guard to be their best player

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA. Chris Paul is also 37 years old and just 6-feet tall in a league where the average age is about 26 and the average height is 6-6. His ability to consistently carry teams deep in to the playoffs has been incredible, but it never should have been expected. And because his younger Phoenix Suns teammates never grabbed the reins of the team after last year’s surprise finals run is why their season came to a crashing end on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown jokes about Grant Williams' record-setting Game 7 performance, says we should 'call him Grant Curry now'

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was the critical X-factor for the Celtics in the club’s series-clinching Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. His 16 3-point attempts are a record for an NBA Game 7, and his 7 made shots from deep ties a record set by a particular Golden State Warriors legend. As his teammate Jaylen Brown said, “call him Grant Curry now.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC guard Anthony Harris takes visit

For the second-straight year, there will be some roster changes for the UNC basketball program in terms of the transfer portal. Following UNC’s run to the national championship game, the Tar Heels received good news with the return of four of their starting lineup. They also received some bad news in terms of the transfer portal. Dawson Garcia and Anthony Harris were the first two players to enter the transfer portal and were followed later on by Kerwin Walton. While Garcia has found a home, it appears as if Harris is getting closer to making a decision. The guard took to social media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Marcus Smart reportedly eyeing Game 2 return; Al Horford later; Timelord not hurt

The Boston Celtics may get a little help on the injury front if recent reporting from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes pans out on the optimistic timeline mentioned for point guard Marcus Smart pans out. While Haynes doubts that big man Al Horford will return in time for Game 2 against the Miami Heat in the East finals, there is hope the Flower Mound native could, “dependent on how his foot responds to treatment over the next 36 hours.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spencer Dinwiddie will hilariously earn an extra dollar if the Mavericks win the NBA title

The Mavericks are only halfway to a championship, but you’d forgive Spencer Dinwiddie if he started to look ahead. Dinwiddie, of course, was traded to Dallas near this year’s NBA trade deadline. While there was a bit of a rough start to his tenure with the Mavs, there don’t seem to be any issues now. The 29-year-old veteran has been a rock of late, most recently complementing the star power of Luka Doncic as Dallas upset the heavily-favored Suns on their floor.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game 6#Epic#Celtics Lab#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#Celtics Blog#Redcircle Check#Celtics Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Bullock named finalist for social justice award

As former UNC wing Reggie Bullock gets set for the Western Conference Finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, he’s been honored for his contributions off the court. Bullock was named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award this past week. Per the NBA’s website, the award recognizes a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged. Bullock was joined by Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), and Fred VanVleet...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tar Heel Ademola Okulaja passes away

The UNC family received some terrible news on Tuesday when it was announced that former Tar Heels’ basketball player Ademola Okulaja has passed away. Okulaja was 46 and the cause of death was related to his battle with cancer per Inside Carolina. The forward was a four-year player at North Carolina from 1995-99 and was part of Bill Guthridge’s six starters rotation from the 1997-98 season joining Vince Carter, Shammond Williams, Ed Cota, Antawn Jamison and Makhtar N’Diaye. In his time with the Tar Heels, Okulaja reached the Final Four twice. Following his time at North Carolina, Okulaja played overseas for 10...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy