BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The suspect in Saturday's mass shooting planned to keep killing if he escaped the scene, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said on Monday. Payton Gendron, 18, drove from Conklin, New York to Buffalo to carry out the shooting, police believe. The town, located outside of Binghamton, is roughly 200 miles southeast of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO