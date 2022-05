BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. Below are the names of the victims, along with images and what we know about them. Information including names, pictures and biographies will be updated as we learn more from families. We will continue to work to identify each victim with the purpose of better honoring their memory. However, we wish to put the privacy of these families first.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO