TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama family is also grieving the death of a loved one who was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York grocery store. Mary Craig said her sister, Pearl Young, was one of the 10 victims killed in that mass shooting. Young was also Jaqueline Wright’s aunt. They said Young’s son contacted them Saturday and confirmed the horrible news to them.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO