Boston, MA

“Feel the Burn: Q and A with LAVAGXRL”

By Megan D. L. Konikowski
bostonhassle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you find yourself kicking around Cambridge or Somerville and land in a moment when your ears catch a song in the wild that’s fresh yet familiar, chances are you may have stumbled across DC native and Boston transplant LAVAGXRL. LAVAGXRL’s signature form of airy synths and experimental vocals perfectly capture...

bostonhassle.com

bostonhassle.com

Beyond High Tea, Onward to Beats & Rhymes – The Boston Public Library pursues Year 2 of the Teen Music Maker showdown

Traditionally known for its quiet opulence with arched coffered ceilings and high-tea Sunday’s, the Boston Public Library is expanding its reach to build a community for local hip hop artists with Year 2 of the Teen Music Maker showdown. BPL has put out a call for song submissions for cash prizes and is also offering free music consulting workshops and installing portable music kits across its branch locations to foster and support the next wave of hip hop rap artists.
BOSTON, MA
dirtywatermedia.com

Return Of The Lowell Folk Festival

The Lowell Festival Foundation announced the 35th Anniversary Lowell Folk Festival will take place in person on July 29, 30, and 31 of 2022!. This is the first time the event will take place since 2019 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Planners are hoping this year’s event will mark a new chapter in the regions recovery from the pandemic providing a stimulus to tourism and local businesses.
LOWELL, MA
baystatebanner.com

Haitian Unity Parade returns to Mattapan

On a hot and humid Sunday afternoon, thousands came out to enjoy the annual Haitian Unity Parade celebrating the Caribbean nation’s 219th Flag Day with music, food and an opportunity for the community to access health services amidst the ongoing pandemic. The parade, which spanned a nearly mile-and-a-half route...
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Sixties Ball At The Burlington Mall

How many Bedford Citizen readers remember the wonderful ball that took up the entire main mall floor from one end to the other?. That was back in the early days of the “new mall” that had appeared between Bedford, Burlington, and Lexington. Swing dancing was still popular, and dancers were thrilled to have a new venue right down the road!
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Diners can satisfy any craving at Boston's new High Street Place food hall

NEEDHAM, Mass. — After a two-year pandemic delay,High Street Place has opened its doors in downtown Boston. The 20,000-square-foot food hall located at 100 High Street in the city's Financial District is home to 19 different food vendors. Three of those concepts are from chef, restaurant owner and Tournament...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From Holden to Outer Banks — writer crafts a mystery around a small-town murder

HOLDEN — Alicia Bessette may be writing about murder and mystery on a North Carolina beach, but she carries her Holden background with her.  “‘Smile Beach Murder’ takes place on a fictional island in the Outer Banks called Cattail. It’s Southern in character, but a bit of small-town New England charm might be detectable. How could it not, given where I grew up?” Bessette said recently.  ...
HOLDEN, MA
whdh.com

Hundreds of Malden high schoolers walk out in solidarity with teachers

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of students walked out of class in Malden Monday in solidarity with their teachers. SKY7 HD flew over the Salem Street high school where the students showed their support for more than 100 teachers and staff were told their employment was not being renewed. The...
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Boston makes top 20 in ranking of America’s ‘best places to live’

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston does better than all but a handful of cities in a new ranking of America’s “Best Places To Live.” U.S. News & World Report came up with its list by looking at the 150 most populous metro areas. Boston finished 18th. “To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” U.S. News wrote. Boston performed the best in the areas of desirability, job market and quality of life, while getting a middling grade for value, given the sky-high price of real estate in the area. Huntsville, Alabama was first on the list, followed by Colorado Springs and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Portland, Maine was ranked eighth. Manchester, New Hampshire was ranked 60th and Worcester was 69th. Click here to see the full ranking. Last fall, Boston was ranked the 43rd-best place to retire by U.S. News.  
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Panic at the nightclub on report of shots fired

Live Boston reports people began fleeing Theater District clubs in a hurry early Sunday after a report of possible gunfire inside Venu on Warrenton Street. No shell casings or other evidence of gunfire were found after the 1:30 a.m. incident. Still, Venu and nearby clubs were evacuated to allow for police sweeps, and after people "ran for cover after reports of shots fired inside of one of the clubs."
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

A Wildly Popular New Hampshire Restaurant is Opening in Maine with a Delicious Twist

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Exciting news on the new restaurant front is always welcoming, right? Especially after the first two years of the pandemic and the devastation it left and continues to leave for the restaurant industry. So, let's get excited for this latest opening that comes with a delicious twist.

