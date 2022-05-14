ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photosynthesis Power: A Reliable and Renewable Biological Photovoltaic Cell

By University of Cambridge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists used a widespread species of blue-green algae to power a microprocessor continuously for a year — and counting — using nothing but ambient light and water. Their system has the potential as a reliable and renewable way to power small electronic devices. The system, comparable in...

Revolutionary Technology Generates Incredible 4D Images of Earth’s Subsurface

The flow of electrical current signals changes in fractures deep beneath the earth. Scorchingly hot granite deep underground can be tapped for energy by opening up cracks in the rock. This potential resource, known as enhanced geothermal energy, requires a clear sense of changes happening in the rock over time—a complex picture that can be difficult to capture.
SCIENCE
4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Abundance of Rare Nuclear Fusion Fuel on Earth

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered evidence that a key rare resource, called helium-3, is potentially ten times more common on Earth than previously known—though the source of all this extra supply remains mysterious, reports a new study. The finding is important because helium-3 could serve as a foundation of limitless clean power for our civilization, but has been seen as inaccessible since it is largely found in outer space locations, especially the Moon.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Horrifying Discovery: Scientists Find That DNA Mutations Are More Common Than Previously Thought

Researchers at EMBL Heidelberg found that inversions in the human genome are more common than previously thought, which impacts our understanding of certain genetic diseases. Our DNA serves as a blueprint for the cellular machinery that allows cells, organs, and even whole organisms to work. However, mutations in our DNA can cause genetic illnesses. Point mutations at a single site, as well as deletions, duplications, and inversions, are examples of such DNA mutations.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough method uses solar energy to produce green hydrogen from water

A team of researchers at the University of Strathclyde has claimed that solar energy can be utilized for large-scale hydrogen energy production. Although hydrogen is one of the cleanest sources of energy, even today, most of the hydrogen we produce still comes from fossil fuels. A shocking report from the US Department of Energy reveals that natural gas plants are sources of 95 percent of the hydrogen produced in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Records Monster Quake on Mars – The Largest Ever Detected on Another Planet

Estimated to be magnitude 5, the quake is the strongest ever detected on another planet. NASA’s InSight Mars lander has detected the largest quake ever observed on another planet: an estimated magnitude 5 temblor that occurred on May 4, 2022, the 1,222nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission. This adds to the catalog of more than 1,313 quakes InSight has detected since landing on Mars in November 2018. The biggest quake previously recordedwas an estimated magnitude 4.2 detected on August 25, 2021.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Scientists grow 1st plants in moon soil

More than 50 years after astronauts brought the last moon-rock samples to Earth, scientists have successfully grown plants in lunar soil from three Apollo missions for the first time. All the moon-soil plants grew slowly and relatively poorly, but those grown in samples that had been more exposed on the...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

A Fundamental New Law Unchains Fusion Energy

Physicists at EPFL, within a large European collaboration, have revised one of the fundamental laws that has been foundational to plasma and fusion research for over three decades, even governing the design of megaprojects like ITER. The update demonstrates that we can actually safely utilize more hydrogen fuel in fusion reactors, and therefore obtain more energy than previously thought.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Cooling a gas of magnetic atoms to create large two-dimensional supersolids

N a new study, investigations led by Francesca Ferlaino and Russell Bisset show how to cool an atomic gas into a supersolid with a circular, 2D shape. The method will allow researchers to further study these exotic states of matter and search for features such as turbulent vortices. In recent...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Sustainable conversion of biomass to rationally designed lithium-ion battery graphite

The carbon net negative conversion of bio-char, the low value byproduct of pyrolysis bio-oil production from biomass, to high value, very high purity, highly crystalline flake graphite agglomerates with rationally designed shape and size tailored for lithium-ion battery energy storage material is reported. The process is highly efficient, 0.41Â g/Wh; the energy content of its co-product of the process, bio-oil, exceeds that needed to power the process. It is shown that the shape of the starting material is retained during the transformation, allowing the ultimate morphology of the graphite agglomerates to be engineered from relatively malleable biomass. In contrast to commercial graphite production, the process can be performed at small scale with low equipment costs, enabling individual research laboratories to produce Li-ion grade graphite with customizable shape, size and porosity for Si/graphite composite and other graphite involved anodes. The mechanism of the graphitization of bio-char, a "non-graphitizable" carbon, is explored, suggesting the molten metal catalyst is absorbed into the pore structure, transported through and transforming the largely immobile biochar. Finally, the transformation of biomass to rationally designed graphite morphologies with Li-ion anode performance that closely mimic commercial shaped graphite is demonstrated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

