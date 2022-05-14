ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sallisaw, OK

Police in Sallisaw fatally shoot knife-wielding man

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by a police officer in eastern Oklahoma early Saturday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

An officer in Sallisaw was investigating a report of a man walking on U.S. 64 and jumping in front of traffic about 5 a.m. in the city near the Arkansas state line about 150 miles (241 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the OSBI said.

The man threatened the officer with a knife and the officer shot him when he refused to drop the weapon, according to the OSBI. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, the agency said.

No names were immediately released.

The OSBI said it was asked by Sallisaw police to investigate and the state agency will provide a report to the district attorney to review and determine whether the officer was justified in shooting the man.

