MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced the signing of Mary Tucker to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A native of Sarasota, Florida, Tucker comes to WVU after spending her first three seasons at Kentucky, where she helped the Wildcats win a pair of NCAA National Championships in 2021 and 2022. She also led UK to three consecutive Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) regular-season titles (2020-22) and two GARC Championship crowns in 2020 and 2022.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO